Advertisement

Ex-Epstein pal seeks bail with $28.5M and armed guards

In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, one of Maxwell's attorneys said that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein are urging a judge to free her to await trial under a $28.5 million bail package that would include armed guards to keep her in a New York City residence.

The bail arguments on behalf of Ghislaine Maxwell were filed late Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Maxwell is scheduled to face a July trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s.

Her first attempt at bail shortly after her July arrest was rejected.

Her lawyers say she wants nothing more than to remain in the United States and fight the charges. They say the case depends on uncorroborated testimony of a handful of witnesses about events over 25 years ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases, positivity rate sits at 8.58%
Monday, December 14, at noon is when Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives will meet and...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes Monday
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear gives COVID-19 vaccine update as first doses arrive in Louisville
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building

Latest News

Doctor: COVID vaccine’s release doesn’t mean the battle is over
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot
COVID: US death toll over 300,000 as vaccine unveiled
COVID: US death toll over 300,000 as vaccine unveiled
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dry and chilly Tuesday, midweek mess on the way