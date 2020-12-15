Dry and chilly Tuesday, midweek mess on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the dry weather today before the forecast throws everything, including the kitchen sink, at us on Wednesday.

Today and Tonight

Although it will be a chilly day, at least we’ll have some sunshine mixing in with our clouds. Temperatures should top out in the low to mid-40s in most areas.

Those clouds will start to increase tonight and we could see a little wintry mix or snow late as lows drop to close to the freezing mark. Be careful if you have to be out late/early.

Extended Forecast

The temperature will play a significant role in what you see on Wednesday. I do believe most of us in the lower elevations will see cold rain or a wintry mix. That being said, some areas to the north and the higher elevations could end up with snow on the ground. One or two degrees could make all the difference. This is definitely a nowcasting event.

My best advice is if you have to be out, take your time. If you don’t, stay at the house. Temperatures will drop close to freezing Wednesday night for all, so slick spots will develop, especially if there’s enough moisture left to transition that rain to snow.

The Thursday morning drive will be tricky. There might even be a few flakes flying or maybe even some snow showers around. It will be a cold day with highs only in the mid-30s under cloudy skies.

We’ll wrap up the work and school week with sun a

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.