Advertisement

Dry and chilly Tuesday, midweek mess on the way

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the dry weather today before the forecast throws everything, including the kitchen sink, at us on Wednesday.

Today and Tonight

Although it will be a chilly day, at least we’ll have some sunshine mixing in with our clouds. Temperatures should top out in the low to mid-40s in most areas.

Those clouds will start to increase tonight and we could see a little wintry mix or snow late as lows drop to close to the freezing mark. Be careful if you have to be out late/early.

Extended Forecast

The temperature will play a significant role in what you see on Wednesday. I do believe most of us in the lower elevations will see cold rain or a wintry mix. That being said, some areas to the north and the higher elevations could end up with snow on the ground. One or two degrees could make all the difference. This is definitely a nowcasting event.

My best advice is if you have to be out, take your time. If you don’t, stay at the house. Temperatures will drop close to freezing Wednesday night for all, so slick spots will develop, especially if there’s enough moisture left to transition that rain to snow.

The Thursday morning drive will be tricky. There might even be a few flakes flying or maybe even some snow showers around. It will be a cold day with highs only in the mid-30s under cloudy skies.

We’ll wrap up the work and school week with sun a

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases, positivity rate sits at 8.58%
Monday, December 14, at noon is when Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives will meet and...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes Monday
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear gives COVID-19 vaccine update as first doses arrive in Louisville
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building

Latest News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - December 14, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - December 14, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - December 14, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - December 14, 2020
Meteorlogist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast 12/14/20
WYMT Cold
Chilly temperatures continue Tuesday, more winter weather Wednesday