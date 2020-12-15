Advertisement

Doctor: COVID vaccine’s release doesn’t mean the battle is over

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:25 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chief Administrative Officer for Norton Medical Group Dr. Joseph Flynn is issuing a warning to the public. He told our sister station WAVE 3 News Monday that now is not the time for people to let their guards down.

Flynn said there’s finally hope in changing the direction of COVID-19, but taking the Pfizer vaccine doesn’t completely stop the virus from spreading.

“Pfizer produced a two-dose vaccination,” he explained. “So after the first dose, it’s about a 52% percent effectiveness. So right there, you know, that everybody’s not going to have the same effectiveness of the 95% which is what we see after the second dose.”

Although the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines have rolled out and are being administered and distributed in Louisville, people who have taken the vaccine or plan on taking it should continue following virus restrictions, per Flynn.

“If you think about the virus, just because you’re immune to the virus, you can still get colonized with it,” Flynn added. “Then your body’s going to build an immunity to fight it and wipe it out, in that time you could actually spread it to others.”

Flynn said there’s no set time on when life could go back to normal, but if people take the vaccine, a good portion of society could be vaccinated by late spring or early summer.

Norton Healthcare is expecting nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive by Wednesday. Baptist Health is expecting its 975 doses on Tuesday.

The vaccine will be administered to employees at higher risk first.

