Eastern Kentucky Hospitals Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

PIKEVILLE/CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) -

Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) received its first shipment of 975 vials of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Of those, 200 are designated for King’s Daughters.

Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and a handful of doctors will be the first in the region to get vaccinated this afternoon.

PMC officials have set up an area vaccinate its first tier employees who are interested as early as 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Also receiving COVID-19 vaccines is Baptist Health Corbin.

