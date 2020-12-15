‘As long as it takes. We’re not gonna give up’: Floyd County family continues search for missing woman

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -Krista Garrett’s family has been searching for answers for more than one year.

The 33-year-old Floyd County woman disappeared in October 2019 after telling her brother and sister-in-law about her plans to seek treatment for addiction.

“She’s just a terrific human,” said sister-in-law Kimberly Sloan. “You know, she just had that sweetness about her that a lot of people aren’t born with and that you can’t really learn.”

When Christmas 2019 came without a word from Garrett, her family knew something was wrong.

Kentucky State Police opened an investigation earlier this year. But more than one year after her disappearance, there are more questions than answers.

“And one of the tragic parts of that- one of the parts that makes you mad- is somebody knows,” Sloan said.

According to Sloan, Garrett was looking forward to overcoming her struggles and getting back to a good place. Now she fears she will never get to see that happen.

“I feel like it was ripped away from her way too soon,” said Sloan. “Somebody knows something. Whatever it is- good, bad, ugly - our family needs to know.”

As the family moves toward their second Christmas without her, they are hoping someone will come forward with information.

“We’re going to have an empty chair at our Christmas table. We’re going to have presents that will remain wrapped under the tree. Because she’s not there to open them,” Sloan said.

Garrett’s aunt Garnet Lowe said the family increased its reward to $2,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to her whereabouts.

“We have to be her voice. We have to talk because she can’t talk for herself right now,” said Lowe. “We would just want her to know that we love her. And we want her home. And we’re not gonna give up. We’ll keep looking until- as long as it takes. We’re not gonna give up.”

Garret was last seen in the Prestonsburg community near Tiger Mart wearing a red-orange top, blue jeans and white Nikes. She is 4-foot-11 with strawberry blonde hair. She has a tattoo of a frog on her left foot, a butterfly on her right shoulder and the name “Charlie” on her neck.

If you have information about Garrett’s whereabouts you can contact KSP at (606)-433-7711.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.