WATCH: UofL Hospital employees will be among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

here was a historic delivery in the city of Louisville on Sunday that some are calling a...
here was a historic delivery in the city of Louisville on Sunday that some are calling a pandemic landmark.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Front-line healthcare workers will be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisville Monday morning.

Gov. Beshear hails COVID-19 vaccine arrival

Governor Andy Beshear will join healthcare workers as the Pfizer vaccines are administered at UofL Hospital.

The vaccinations arrived at UPS Worldport in Louisville on Sunday.

The vaccines will be distributed nationwide with thousands of doses staying in the city of Louisville. Norton is scheduled to get 2,000 doses in this first shipment, where UofL health is expected to receive 975. Healthcare workers at high risk will receive the vaccine first.

