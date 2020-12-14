Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases, positivity rate sits at 8.58%

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,802 new cases in his update on Monday.

The governor announced 1,802 new cases and 17 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is at 8.58%.

At least 224,890 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,224.

32,050 people have recovered from the virus. 3,145,504 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/14
As of Saturday, 119 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. The only county not in the red zone is Menifee.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

