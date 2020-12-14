Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases, positivity rate sits at 8.58%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,802 new cases in his update on Monday.

The positivity rate is at 8.58%.

At least 224,890 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,224.

32,050 people have recovered from the virus. 3,145,504 Kentuckians have received tests.

As of Saturday, 119 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. The only county not in the red zone is Menifee.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

