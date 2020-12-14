Severe Weather Alert Day continues for higher elevation snow potential

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues for those in higher elevations for the possibility of a slick Monday morning commute as rain changes to snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 10:00 a.m. for Bell, Harlan, Letcher and Pike Counties, especially for areas above 2,000 feet. The Winter Weather Advisory continues until 1:00 p.m. for Wise County and the City of Norton in areas above 3,000 feet.

To be clear, the vast majority of us will see rain with air temperatures at the surface mostly above freezing and road surface temperatures being well above 40°. But you’ll still want to exercise caution on the morning commute because it will be a soggy one. Slick spots are just more likely in the higher elevations where the air is colder and more able to support the changeover to snow.

We’ll dry out, though, as we move through the morning hours with temperatures slowly warming into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Skies turn partly cloudy overnight tonight with lows falling back until the middle 20s, though possibly lower in any areas that are able to see a little bit of snow cover.

Tuesday will be a quiet day in between systems with mostly sunny skies present for us during the daytime hours. High temperatures should be able to climb back into the lower to middle 40s for a daytime high. Clouds increase ahead of our next system Tuesday night, as we fall back to a low in the low to middle 30s.

The forecast gets complicated again as we head into Wednesday as another system promises to bring us the potential for a wintry mix, though at this point, it would appear that most areas should change to rain as we go through the morning hours. Afternoon highs end up in the low 40s once again.

