Senate President Robert Stivers discusses upcoming session and the pandemic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate President Robert Stivers talked with WYMT’s Steve Hensley for this week’s episode of Issues & Answers.

As 2020 is a year that can be described by the coronavirus pandemic, as Stivers addresses the recent restrictions by Governor Andy Beshear and school plans to reopen.

“If you don’t have data that a restaurant is a spreader if you don’t have data that schools are spreaders then why shut them down why stop them. Do the things you know that the world health organization, the CDC, the coronavirus task force tells you are responsible things to do,” said Stivers. “You know there was a difference in Owsley county versus that which happens in Fayette County or Jefferson County versus Russell County. Look at what’s going on with those schools and let those schools make and take the necessary steps to deal with the issues.”

Stivers also emphasizing the importance that people wear a mask in public and highlighting positive news of the distribution of a vaccine.

“I believe in the science of it and I believe in the protocols that have been followed related to the FDA. They have looked at it knowing that there’s such scrutiny on this one singular event one singular serum and one singular cure. I believe they have done everything that they can do to make sure it is safe,” said Stivers.

With a 30 day short session in January things will look a little different with a budget that must be passed.

“Instead of seeing two or 300 bills coming out of the session, you may only see 50 or 60. As to the budget it’s doing well.”

As the Legislature prepares to address several important issues in 2021.

