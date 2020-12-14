Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Search crews have found the body of one of the men who has been missing after a building collapse in Adams County.

Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rubble of a collapsed building at the Killen Generating Station near Manchester, Ohio.

Gray, who was from Greenup County, had been unaccounted for after the collapse Wednesday morning.

Jamie Fitzgerald, who is from Boyd County, is still unaccounted for.

Three other men who were in the building when it collapsed were rescued by Wednesday afternoon.

Families of both Fitzgerald and Gray say they were holding out hope that the two were still alive, despite crews calling the operations a recovery mission late Wednesday night.

Details surrounding the collapse or any investigation into what happened have not been released.

Late Saturday, the Adamo Group, the demolition company that was leading the project when the building fell, released a statement.

“On behalf of the entire Adamo Group, we expresses our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Clyde Douglas Gray, who tragically lost his life in the collapse that occurred Wednesday at the Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Oh. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his family, his fiancée, his friends and his co-workers during this very sorrowful and difficult time. We wish to thank the region’s first responders and emergency personnel for their tireless and selfless efforts through this tragic ordeal. We continue to work closely with local responders as our focus remains on recovery operations. Moving forward, Adamo Group will cooperate fully with the agencies and organizations tasked with determining the cause of the collapse. We ask everyone to keep Doug in their thoughts and prayers.”

