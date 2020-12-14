Advertisement

Police: One man arrested for attempting to hit deputies with car, another for rape

Brandon Morgan & William Cody Wooton
Brandon Morgan & William Cody Wooton(Leslie County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Sunday.

Deputies found a car pulling a disabled ATV. Brandon Morgan was identified as the rider of the disabled ATV.

The vehicle sped away from police after the disabled ATV rider told the driver of the vehicle to flee. The towed ATV detached from the car as it came to a stop.

After instructing Morgan to get off the ATV, police arrested Morgan and found suspected methamphetamine.

The driver of the car returned, nearly striking an officer as he sped towards deputies. The driver of the car wore a mask, attempting to hide his identity. The driver was identified as 27-year-old William Cody Wooton of Thousandsticks, Kentucky. A young passenger was also in the car with Wooten.

Police found a loaded .45 caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia in the car. The car was also determined to have been stolen from Laurel County,

William Cody Wooton was charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, and attempted murder of a police officer.

Brandon Morgan was charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, escape, and rape.

Morgan attempted to bribe deputies to release him and became physical after his bribery attempt failed.

Additional charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, menacing, bribing a witness.

Both William Cody Wooton and Brandon Morgan were taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

