Advertisement

Patterson leads No. 9 Kentucky women past Samford 88-54

Dre’Una Edwards finished with 15 points and Rhyne Howard scored 14 points.
Kentucky rolls past Samford.
Kentucky rolls past Samford.(SEC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Chasity Patterson scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Kentucky to an 88-54 win over Samford on Sunday.

The Wildcats (6-0) closed out a three-game homestead with two straight blowouts. The run of home games began with a thrilling 72-68 triumph over No. 16 Indiana on Dec. 6.

Patterson scored 13 points in the second half. Dre’Una Edwards finished with 15 points, Rhyne Howard scored 14 points and Blair Green had 10 for Kentucky.

Andrea Cournoyer led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points.

Kentucky visits No. 24 DePaul October 16 at 3:00.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases as Commonwealth prepares for first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine
Names released in deadly Harlan County crash
17 of the 22 people arrested in a Knox County drug bust on Friday.
More than 20 people charged in Knox County drug bust
COVID19
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths Friday
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death

Latest News

Auburn fires coach Gus Malzahn after 68-35 record in eight seasons leading Tigers
UPIKE hangs tough but falls to top-ranked Georgetown
Union's Brooke Hammonds drives to the basket during the Bulldogs' win over Reinhardt
Union basketball sweeps AAC opponent St. Andrews
Jahi Hinson Cumberlands basketball
Cumberlands closes out non-conference play with 77-69 win