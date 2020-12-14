Advertisement

Man in Knox County arrested on assault, drug charges

Jackie Smith
Jackie Smith(Knox County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received a complaint about the abuse of a female in a white van south of Barbourville.

Police watched the white van pull into a Barbourville shell station.

After the white van pulled over, the driver threw suspected methamphetamine out the window. Police were able to retrieve the methamphetamine.

42-year-old Jackie Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, assault, dating violence, resisting arrest and driving on DUI Suspended Operators license.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

