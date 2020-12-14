Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Monday.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 29th death. Health officials also reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 1,544 with 153 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the death toll to four. Health officials also reported five new cases bringing the total to 566 with 78 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported that a 69-year-old man from Letcher County died due to COVID-19. This brings the county’s death toll to three. The county also reported 37 new cases bringing the total to 659 with 265 of those active. Knott County reported five new cases bringing the total to 659 with 198 of those active. In Lee County, there are two new cases bringing the total to 332 with 121 of those active. Leslie County has six new cases bringing the total to 385 with 170 of those active. Owsley County reported two new cases bringing the total to 266 with 119 of those active. There are 24 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 1,200 with 424 of those active. Wolfe County reported 12 cases bringing the total to 222 with 103 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported the county’s 21st death. The county also has 24 new cases bringing the total to 1,261.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 90 cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This brings the county’s total 3,072 with 1,262 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported that Landmark of Laurel Creek in Clay County had three cases among residents reported Friday and an additional seven cases reported over the weekend. Out of the 10 cases, two are in the hospital. In the county as a whole, there are 18 new cases and three probable cases. There are four cases in the Clay County Detention Center. This brings the county’s total to 1,045 with 420 of those active. Jackson County has 11 new cases and five probable cases bringing the total to 453 with 118 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are seven new cases and 23 probable cases bringing the total to 542 with 102 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 52 new cases with five of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,565 with 216 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 23 new cases on Saturday, 27 new cases Sunday and 30 new cases Monday. This brings the county’s total to 1,870 with 340 of those active.

The Pike County Health Department reported that they have a total of 2,451 cases. Last week, health officials reported 309 new cases which exceeds all previous single weekly numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. 795 cases are active, 30 have died and 27 are in the hospital.

