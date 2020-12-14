Advertisement

Lexington coffee shop that battled Beshear’s mandate back open

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington coffee shop is back open Monday serving food and drinks.

You might remember Brewed. The shop continued indoor dining despite Governor Beshear’s mandate.

The health department revoked their food permit, ABC suspended their alcohol license and a judge ordered them to follow the law.

The health department says they did reinstate their food permit for them to open within state guidelines Monday.

