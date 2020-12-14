Kentucky gyms now requiring mask at all times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky fitness centers were allowed to reopen Monday, but with a new rule.

You can no longer take your mask off during your workout.

Monday morning’s first class at YogaST8 in St. Matthews was jam-packed, as full as current state law allows.

Gov. Andy Beshear is banning more than 50-percent, masks must be worn and folks must practice social distancing at all fitness facilities across the state.

YogaST8 opened about six months ago. Owner Abica Dubay said that during the shutdown, she moved all classes online.

Dubay also said she’s glad to open the doors again. Staff are being sure to clean and sanitize, while also taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

“We have a really intelligent exhaust in our studio,” she said. “One flip of the switch and all that air that was just created by that class is sucked out within 15 minutes, so we’re never reuse air in our studio.”

