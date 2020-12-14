Advertisement

Hazard Mayor is hopeful for potential relocation of museum

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Back in November, the City of Hazard and the Bobby Davis Museum Board of Directors started working together on a potential relocation of the museum.

The goal is to purchase the former Hope House Homeless Shelter building on Main Street and move the museum there.

“We would like to have the museum more accessible for people to be able to view and it would be right here at the first of Main Street and it would be the Hazard/Perry County Museum Cultural Center.” Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said.

They also plan to demolish the two buildings behind the shelter and renovate the entire area.

“Main Street’s starting to come alive, we’ve got a lot of things going on and this is right when you come into town and we would just like to take that area and clean it up because we got the ball courts, we’ve got the park, there’s plenty of parking down there, and I just think it’d be a really good idea if we could get the museum moved there.” Mobelini said.

The city of Hazard will be purchasing the former shelter from the Housing Development Alliance.

Mobelini says he hopes to have the project completed in the next two years.

