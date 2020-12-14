Advertisement

Farmers relay help through social media

Connecting through Instagram(Highway Homestead)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the pandemic, more people are trying their own hand at raising chickens and other livestock, but how would someone with little experience learn how to raise these farm animals?

Cortney Black raises animals and veggies at her farm in East Knoxville called Highway Homestead.

“More people are getting on the train where they want to know where their food comes from, how it lives, how it died because it’s important to know how your food got to that package,” said Black.

She butchers her own chickens, pasteurized her own goat’s milk, and collects fresh eggs. She documents her days on social media pages like Instagram Youtube and Facebook. Her followers on social media have grown through the process.

“The Instagram we try to keep up to date. It helps connect you with other homesteaders which I feel like that’s the benefit of the modern-day home setting farming movement. You can connect with other homesteaders across the country,” said Black.

Whether it’s how to butcher a chicken, what feed is best, or help in the garden, there are always people looking for an answer.

“Even though they’re not right down the road, maybe but they’re in Washington and you can message them online and be like hey I’m trying to do this, but it didn’t work out like yours. Could you help me and so it’s a super great movement of like friendship and community on Instagram especially just trying to meet others on a journey for farming when you’re at home,” said Black.

With a mindset of everything is better natural, she’s helping people who want to try it themselves.

