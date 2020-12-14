Clark Lea to become Vanderbilt’s new coach, per report

(WYMT) - Vanderbilt has reportedly found its new head coach. According to Pat Forde, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea will become Vandy’s new head coach, replacing Derek Mason, who was fired after seven seasons.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea will be the next coach at Vanderbilt, source confirms. Not sure who reported it first. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 14, 2020

Lea is a Vanderbilt alum and Nashville native. Notre Dame’s defense is ranked No. 12 nationally in scoring defense and No. 14 nationally in total defense and held seven of ten opponents this season to 21 or fewer points.

Lea was a finalist for the Boston College head coaching job last year and has served on Notre Dame’s staff since 2017. Other candidates for the job included Buffalo’s Lance Leipold, Army’s Jeff Monken, Charlotte’s Will Healy, former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher, and former Cincinnati Bengals assistant Jonathan Haye.

