Clark Lea to become Vanderbilt’s new coach, per report

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Vanderbilt has reportedly found its new head coach. According to Pat Forde, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea will become Vandy’s new head coach, replacing Derek Mason, who was fired after seven seasons.

Lea is a Vanderbilt alum and Nashville native. Notre Dame’s defense is ranked No. 12 nationally in scoring defense and No. 14 nationally in total defense and held seven of ten opponents this season to 21 or fewer points.

Lea was a finalist for the Boston College head coaching job last year and has served on Notre Dame’s staff since 2017. Other candidates for the job included Buffalo’s Lance Leipold, Army’s Jeff Monken, Charlotte’s Will Healy, former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher, and former Cincinnati Bengals assistant Jonathan Haye.

