Chilly temperatures continue Tuesday, more winter weather Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The chilly temperatures continue tonight and throughout the rest of the workweek.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will continue to stick around tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s. By Tuesday, we will start to see that mixture of sun and clouds hopefully by the afternoon hours. Highs will get into the lower 40s with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-30s.

Our next system arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Showers move in mainly after midnight Tuesday and with temperatures close to freezing, we could see a wintry mix throughout the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday

We will likely see a wintry mix throughout Eastern Kentucky during the morning hours on Wednesday. This system will be a tricky one as temperatures are expected to get into the lower 40s Wednesday afternoon. That wintry mix will turn into rain and then maybe back into a wintry mix as showers continue Wednesday evening. Right now, I don’t think we see any snowfall really stick. Those higher elevations have a better chance of seeing a little snow.

Our friends in Virginia and West Virginia have a Winter Storm Watch in effect starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until 4 a.m. Thursday. This watch is for Logan and Mingo County in West Virginia and Dickenson and Buchanan County in West Virginia. Those areas have a better chance of seeing snow, mainly outside of our viewing area.

Flurries might continue into the morning hours Thursday with highs getting into the upper 30s to lower 40s and overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

We should start to see some sunshine Friday with highs in the low to mid-40s. For the weekend, we might see some stray showers Saturday. It doesn’t look super rainy this weekend, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

