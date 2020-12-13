Wet and cold conditions tonight lead to slick conditions Monday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are in a Severe Weather Alert Day as morning conditions Monday could be pretty slick.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those nice conditions. Clouds will slowly start to increase in the skies ahead of our next system.

Tonight, rain showers enter our region and continue throughout the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Temperatures will be dropping around the mid-30s, so some areas could start to see a wintry mix.

Extended Forecast

It might be a messy commute Monday morning in some spots. Those of us more to the east and in the higher elevations have a better chance of seeing more wintry conditions Monday morning. Roads could be slippery, so plan ahead and give yourself extra time on the morning drive.

The system looks to move out of here by Monday afternoon and we see much drier conditions. Some clouds stick around and we really cool down as temperatures drop into the mid-20s overnight!

We will see some sunshine Tuesday with highs getting into the mid-40s and overnight lows in the low 30s. Make sure to enjoy the nice weather while it lasts because it doesn’t stay long.

Another system moves in Wednesday bringing us another chance for some wintry weather. Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows dropping into the low 30s. If we see that moisture stick around into the evening hours Wednesday, we might see some accumulation. Of course, there is plenty of time for this forecast to change!

