Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 52 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 281,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed 4,411 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County – 583 total cases, 24 total deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 477 total cases, 3 total deaths (6 new cases)

Lee County – 1,141 total cases, 15 total deaths (20 new cases)

Norton – 107 total cases (1 new case)

Wise County – 1,528 total cases, 51 total deaths (21 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

