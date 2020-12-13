Advertisement

UPS plane departs from Louisville to pickup Pfizer vaccine

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The plane responsible for carrying the Pfizer vaccine took off to from UPS Worldport to pick up the antidote on Sunday morning.

The plane is scheduled to return to the UPS Worldport later Sunday morning.

UPS officials said once the plane lands, the packages containing the vaccine will be placed on a 155-mile long conveyer belt where it will be sorted. The sorted packages will go back onto the plane and head out to be shipped throughout the country.

UPS said the vaccine is set to be delivered to locations throughout the country on Monday.

Because the vaccine is as novel as the virus itself, there will be extra security throughout the entire shipping and delivery process.

When health care systems get the vaccine, pharmacists told WAVE 3 News they will be taking precautions with this shipment as they would with the high-level narcotics they house.

