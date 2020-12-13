Advertisement

Union basketball sweeps AAC opponent St. Andrews

Union's Brooke Hammonds drives to the basket during the Bulldogs' win over Reinhardt
Union's Brooke Hammonds drives to the basket during the Bulldogs' win over Reinhardt(Photo: Union Athletics)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Union’s basketball teams took care of business at home on Saturday, sweeping St. Andrews in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.

No. 24 Union College men’s basketball shook off the rust and got the job done on Saturday, winning its home opener 81-72 over St. Andrews University (N.C.).

Knox Central grad Markelle Turner recorded career-highs for points (33) and assists (7). The Barbourville native hit 5-of-9 from 3-point range and hauled in four rebounds as well.

From the field, Turner connected on 11-of-18 shots in registering his first career 30-point game.

The win improves Union to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play, while St. Andrews falls to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the AAC.

The women’s team showed their dominance in an 89-37 rout of St. Andrews University (N.C.) inside of Robsion Arena.

Senior Brooke Hammonds led the Bulldogs with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists.

Union is now 6-1 overall with a 4-0 mark in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play. The Knights record drops to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in AAC play.

Both teams have a long break before returning to play on Jan. 5, 2021 at Point University (Ga.) in a conference doubleheader. The women play at 5 p.m. while the men’s team tips off at 7 p.m.

