Gunman shot by police at NYC cathedral Christmas concert

New York police officers move in on the scene of a shooting at the Cathedral Church of St. John...
New York police officers move in on the scene of a shooting at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. A man was shot by police after shots rang out at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of the Manhattan cathedral Sunday afternoon. It's unclear if the gunman was killed or if any others were injured. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the church which is the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A man was shot by police on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral Sunday afternoon after he began firing a gun at the end of a Christmas choral concert.

Police said there was no indication anyone but the suspected gunman was shot. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York.

The 45-minute concert, held outdoors on the cathedral’s steps, had just concluded and people were starting to walk away when a series of shots was heard, sending people running down the street screaming and diving to the sidewalk. Officers who had been on hand to provide security for the event quickly moved in and shot the gunman, who police believe was armed with a rifle.

After the gunfire stopped, a large group of police officers, guns drawn, approached the suspected gunman as he lay wounded at the top of the steps, near the cathedral’s huge doors.

“Don’t move! Don’t move,” some officers shouted.

Ambulances arrived moments later.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Chief of Department Terence Monahan were headed to the scene.

