‘Local Honey’ looks to add local flavor to restaurant scene in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new restaurant in Laurel County is looking to bring some local flavor to Main Street.

Local Honey will be the latest farm to table restaurant in the area, featuring a menu that will include season items, Cajun cooking and other Southeastern Kentucky favorites.

Phil Smith and Al Royster, two of the six owners, said they wanted to give back to the community while delivering a better product to their customers.

“There’s a lot of statistics out about when food travels a great distance to get to you, the end result of the economic impact is very minute to the local community,” Smith said. “So we’re trying to offset that some and help our local farmers and produce providers to support them. So, it’s not only a cleaner, fresher way of eating, it’s also better for your local economy.”

