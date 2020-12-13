Advertisement

Leslie County community celebrates World War II veteran’s 100th birthday with parade

Dozens gathered in support of Edmond Osborne’s 100th birthday celebration.
Dozens gathered in support of Edmond Osborne's 100th birthday celebration.
Dozens gathered in support of Edmond Osborne's 100th birthday celebration.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Leslie County gathered today in honor of a veteran’s 100th birthday.

World War II veteran Edmond Osborne has been a mainstay in the Stinnett community for years.

Local law enforcement, rescue teams and fellow church members held a drive-by parade in his honor. Greg Gilbert, who has known Osborne since he was a kid, said that while they are unable to see him up close, it is relieving to be able to celebrate his big day.

“We care about our veterans, we care about our elders and we definitely want to show that support,” Gilbert said. “And Mr. Osborne? Wonderful man. You’re not going to find a person in this community that has a negative thing to say about him...that’s the reason why we got this crowd out here today.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in deadly Harlan County crash
17 of the 22 people arrested in a Knox County drug bust on Friday.
More than 20 people charged in Knox County drug bust
64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
Update: Victim identified in deadly Johnson County shooting
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
COVID19
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths Friday

Latest News

Various law enforcement and rescue gathered at Walmart in London to take area kids on a...
Laurel County ‘Shop with a Cop’ event provides Christmas relief for area families
First Baptist Church Hazard debuts first-ever drive-in Christmas movie
First Baptist Church Hazard debuts first-ever drive-in Christmas movie
Jamie Fitzgerald, from Boyd County, and Doug Gray, from Greenup County, were working at a...
Men still missing in building debris; families thank communities for support
Dolly Parton reacts to death of Charley Pride, the first Black country music star