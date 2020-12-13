Laurel County ‘Shop with a Cop’ event provides Christmas relief for area families

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As community members put on their masks, the shopping began.

This year’s Shop with a Cop in London looks different because of the pandemic. Both officers and participants wore masks and followed other health guidelines as well.

Lieutenant Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said that despite the restrictions, he is thrilled with the turnout.

“That’s usually basically the number is 200,” Edwards said. “Sometimes we have more, sometimes we have less, but we’re right at that number again today.”

Edwards said the pandemic is not stopping officers from giving back to the community.

“We’re southern Kentucky, southeastern Kentucky,” Edwards said. “We really have a need to do everything we can to help these children in any way possible. This just seems to be the best way we can do it.”

Entire families were welcome to join in on the fun and they even got a special escort around Walmart as well.

“We got here at 6:30 and they took us right on in and let us go shopping,” Cynthia Moore said. “And we had two police officers with us and it was really great.”

Moore said she is thankful for the officers that spent time with her family and allowed them to participate.

“It’s a wonderful thing to let your kids do; it’s really good. It’s a good thing, it’s nothing but good,” Moore said.

