Heritage Kitchen in Whitesburg prepares for indoor dining on Monday

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Heritage Kitchen in downtown Whitesburg has been a staple in the community for 5 years. The restaurant is also no stranger to restrictions on indoor dining.

Owner Daryl Royse said when earlier restrictions on indoor dining happened in the spring, he was shocked but quickly adapted to the changes.

“The business model changed from a sit-down restaurant to take out, delivery, curbside,” said Royse.

Royse said going from a sit-down restaurant to strictly take out and delivery had its challenges like ordering packaging and supplies needed to operate.

”We were facing supplier shortages and trying to get things as we needed them,” added Royse.

On November 20, restaurants and bars were ordered by Governor Andy Beshear to close to indoor dining a second time. Royse said they expected new restrictions but did not expect to close indoor dining.

”We’ve still been really good, we’ve had support through the entire time, the nature of our business again is take out and delivery,” said Royse.

On Monday, bars and restaurants can offer indoor dining again but at 50 percent capacity. Heritage Kitchen plans to operate at about 30 percent capacity.

”Which is enough for the demand we have right now anyway, it is wintertime, things are a little bit slower in Whitesburg,” added Royse.

Royse said there was a bright side from the second round of restrictions. His crew is working on renovating the restaurant to bring a new experience to their customers.

“We’re moving our bar area around, and we’re just making ourselves more efficient as a business,” said Royse.

