Harlan County Schools: Classes, both in-person and virtual, canceled for the week of December 13th – 18th

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Harlan County School District Superintendent Brent Roark announced that the district would suspend all virtual classes and targeted assistance for the upcoming week due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Harlan County.

“We had hoped to continue on the same course in our response to Covid 19. However, the significant increase in community spread of Covid 19 throughout Harlan County has reached an alarming number this weekend,” Roark said. “Our county incidence rate has risen to 89 with over 50 positives reported just yesterday. Our district health coordinators have received dozens of calls this weekend informing us of staff and students throughout the county who have tested positive.”

Roark went on to say he believed conditions would improve once a vaccine became widely available and the district could resume in-person classes sometime after Christmas break. He also said the days missed would be made up in the spring, just as they would for any other cancellation.

“We must be able to get an accurate count on the number of staff who are positive or will be quarantined,” said Roark. “That number has grown so rapidly over the weekend that we don’t know where we will stand come Monday morning.”

Roark said he commends the district’s custodians and staff for their work to control the spread within our facilities.

“We have very few cases where transmission has occurred at school and very few quarantines that resulted because of contact at work,” said Roark.

You can read the statement below.

