Gov. Beshear: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, asks Kentuckians to remain vigilant

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 Sunday.

The Governor’s Office reported 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total up to 223,104 cases.

The positivity rate is now 8.52%.

Governor Beshear asked Kentuckians to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 even as Kentucky received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are seeing good trends and getting great news in our battle against COVID-19. We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week, and now we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus,” the Governor said, heralding news that the first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines had arrived at Louisville’s UPS Worldport.”

Governor Beshear also reported 15 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 2,207.

Due to limited reporting on Sunday, the recovered rate will be updated on Monday.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

