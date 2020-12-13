Advertisement

Gov. Beshear marks milestone in battle against COVID-19, hails first arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

Full interview with Governor Andy Beshear
Full interview with Governor Andy Beshear(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Beshear marked a milestone in Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

The initial shipment of Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 arrived in Louisville on Sunday at the UPS Worldport.

Governor Beshear said, “The Pfizer vaccine, which we believe to be 95% effective, has now been authorized in this emergency for us to start vaccinating individuals,” said Gov. Beshear. “The vaccine started to be shipped from the factory and a significant portion landed in Kentucky today. Kentucky is going to play a major role in getting this vaccine to people all over the eastern United States through UPS’ Worldport. We in the commonwealth are excited to be a big part of defeating this virus all over this country. We now believe that the first individuals will be vaccinated here in the commonwealth tomorrow morning. We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the end of this virus.”

Kentucky is expected to receive 12,675 vaccine vials that will arrive at 11 regional hospitals in Louisville, Paducah, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Pikeville, Corbin, Lexington, and Edgewood. An additional 25,350 are being delivered to CVS and Walgreens which will go to long-term care facilities.

Experts said 66% of Kentucky’s deaths are from long-term care facilities. The Governor said the vaccine will decrease the Commonwealth death toll beginning in January. Gov. Beshear also said vaccinations in long-term care facilities will lessen the burden on healthcare systems as residents in those facilities require the most care.

Gov. Beshear said to return to normal, he urges Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

“Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first,” the Governor said. “We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family, and our entire state.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in deadly Harlan County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases as Commonwealth prepares for first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine
17 of the 22 people arrested in a Knox County drug bust on Friday.
More than 20 people charged in Knox County drug bust
COVID19
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths Friday
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death

Latest News

Heritage Kitchen in Whitesburg prepares for indoor dining on Monday
Heritage Kitchen in Whitesburg prepares for indoor dining on Monday
Harlan County High School
Harlan County Schools: Classes, both in-person and virtual, canceled for the week of December 13th – 18th
UPS plane departs from Louisville to pickup Pfizer vaccine
UPS plane departs from Louisville to pickup Pfizer vaccine
Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday