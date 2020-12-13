Gov. Beshear marks milestone in battle against COVID-19, hails first arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Beshear marked a milestone in Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

The initial shipment of Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 arrived in Louisville on Sunday at the UPS Worldport.

Governor Beshear said, “The Pfizer vaccine, which we believe to be 95% effective, has now been authorized in this emergency for us to start vaccinating individuals,” said Gov. Beshear. “The vaccine started to be shipped from the factory and a significant portion landed in Kentucky today. Kentucky is going to play a major role in getting this vaccine to people all over the eastern United States through UPS’ Worldport. We in the commonwealth are excited to be a big part of defeating this virus all over this country. We now believe that the first individuals will be vaccinated here in the commonwealth tomorrow morning. We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the end of this virus.”

Kentucky is expected to receive 12,675 vaccine vials that will arrive at 11 regional hospitals in Louisville, Paducah, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Pikeville, Corbin, Lexington, and Edgewood. An additional 25,350 are being delivered to CVS and Walgreens which will go to long-term care facilities.

Experts said 66% of Kentucky’s deaths are from long-term care facilities. The Governor said the vaccine will decrease the Commonwealth death toll beginning in January. Gov. Beshear also said vaccinations in long-term care facilities will lessen the burden on healthcare systems as residents in those facilities require the most care.

Gov. Beshear said to return to normal, he urges Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

“Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first,” the Governor said. “We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family, and our entire state.”

