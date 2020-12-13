Florida’s Keyontae Johnson collapses during Florida State game, in critical but stable condition at hospital

(WYMT) - Florida star Keyontae Johnson collapsed Saturday morning in the first half of the Gators’ game against No. 20 Florida State and is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial, a Florida spokesman said. His collapse came after a timeout, and he was taken off the court in a stretcher.

Just prior to the timeout, Johnson had finished an alley-oop with force that gave the Gators an 11-3 advantage. It remains unclear what caused him to collapse.

The game continued as planned despite Florida players in clear distress over the status of their star teammate. The Seminoles went on to win 83-71.

Johnson was named SEC Preseason Player of the Year after opting to put the NBA on hold in a bid for a big junior season at Florida. He averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 boards per game last season and through three games this season ranks fourth among all SEC players in points per game at 19.7.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.