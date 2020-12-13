Advertisement

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson collapses during Florida State game, in critical but stable condition at hospital

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a first round men's college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Florida star Keyontae Johnson collapsed Saturday morning in the first half of the Gators’ game against No. 20 Florida State and is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial, a Florida spokesman said. His collapse came after a timeout, and he was taken off the court in a stretcher.

Just prior to the timeout, Johnson had finished an alley-oop with force that gave the Gators an 11-3 advantage. It remains unclear what caused him to collapse.

The game continued as planned despite Florida players in clear distress over the status of their star teammate. The Seminoles went on to win 83-71.

Johnson was named SEC Preseason Player of the Year after opting to put the NBA on hold in a bid for a big junior season at Florida. He averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 boards per game last season and through three games this season ranks fourth among all SEC players in points per game at 19.7.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in deadly Harlan County crash
17 of the 22 people arrested in a Knox County drug bust on Friday.
More than 20 people charged in Knox County drug bust
64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
Update: Victim identified in deadly Johnson County shooting
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
COVID19
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths Friday

Latest News

Union's Brooke Hammonds drives to the basket during the Bulldogs' win over Reinhardt
Union basketball sweeps AAC opponent St. Andrews
Jahi Hinson Cumberlands basketball
Cumberlands closes out non-conference play with 77-69 win
UPIKE hangs tough but falls to top-ranked Georgetown
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Kentucky falls short against Notre Dame 64-63