First Family Ministries looking to provide relief for families affected by Huddle House fire

A structural fire engulfed the entire building in flames.
A structural fire at Huddle House engulfed the entire building in flames.
A structural fire at Huddle House engulfed the entire building in flames.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Families affected by the Huddle House fire last week are getting some holiday relief.

Family First Ministries allowed kids of the families to go on a shopping spree at Walmart in an effort to spread some Christmas cheer, less than a week after the restaurant caught fire.

Family First Ministries President David Lickliter said they wanted to show some compassion during this difficult time.

“We respect what they do, they have hard jobs,” Lickliter said. “And we just wanted to show them some love and show them and kind of encourage them because I know a lot of them are down and stressed out, worrying what they’re going to do for Christmas.”

