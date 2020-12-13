First Baptist Church Hazard debuts first-ever drive-in Christmas movie

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many churches have had to adapt to changes in worship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How they celebrate Christmas may look different this year, but the message still remains the same.

On Saturday, First Baptist Church Hazard debuted its first-ever drive-in Christmas movie.

Those who attended stayed inside of their cars and turned on the radio and enjoyed “The Voices of Christmas” on the big screen.

It featured songs and monologues by people who impacted the Christmas story in the Bible.

The church will hold another show on Sunday night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Those who attend will also receive a goodie bag.

