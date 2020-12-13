Advertisement

Dolly Parton reacts to death of Charley Pride, the first Black country music star

Pride was first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
(WTOK)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee native Dolly Parton took to social media Saturday, reacting to the news of her long-time friend Charley Pride’s passing.

“Charley we will always love you”, Parton wrote in a Tweet.

Pride, known as country music’s first Black superstar died Saturday due to complications with COVID-19. He was 86-years-old.

