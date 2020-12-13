Dolly Parton reacts to death of Charley Pride, the first Black country music star

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee native Dolly Parton took to social media Saturday, reacting to the news of her long-time friend Charley Pride’s passing.

I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. (1/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

“Charley we will always love you”, Parton wrote in a Tweet.

Pride, known as country music’s first Black superstar died Saturday due to complications with COVID-19. He was 86-years-old.

Pride was first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

