Cumberlands closes out non-conference play with 77-69 win

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – #15 UC men’s basketball had four players in double-figures as the Patriots closed out their non-conference schedule with a 77-69 win over West Virginia Tech, Saturday afternoon on Randy Vernon Court. With the win, UC improves to 7-1 on the season, while the Golden Bears move to 3-3.

Tevin Olison led the way for Cumberlands with a season-high 29 points and three steals. Josh Williams added a career-high 16 points, while Jahi Hinson and Steven Fitzgerald chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectfully. Hinson also added a team-high six rebounds and four assists.

Cumberlands struck first as Deng Mayot converted a layup for the first points of the contest. The Patriots struggled to find the bucket as West Virginia Tech went on a 10-2 run to take a 10-4 lead eight minutes into the first half. Fitzgerald led the UC rally spearheading a 7-0 run, which was capped off by a Hinson three-point play to retake the lead 11-10. The two teams traded baskets over the next five minutes giving the Golden Bears a 24-19 advantage, however, Olison drained the Patriots first three-pointer of the contest to cut the deficit to 24-22. Hinson hit a jumper before connecting with Fitzgerald behind-the-arc to put UC in front 27-24 with 3:45 remaining. Williams added a three pointer, while Olison drained a bucket in the closing seconds of the first half to give UC a 32-31 advantage

.The Memphis, TN native drained a three to open the second half, however, West Virginia Tech went on an 8-0 run to take a 39-35 lead. Cumberlands offensive struggles continued over the next several minutes, but the Patriots converted four free throws combined with a Hinson lay-up cut the deficit to 46-44 with 13:26 remaining. UC utilized a 9-2 run, that included five points from Olison, to take a 53-50 lead with 8:32 left. The lead changed twice before Williams and Olison connected from three to put Cumberlands in front 64-61 with 4:23 remaining. The Patriots never trailed the rest of the way as Hinson, Olison, and Williams combined for 12 of UC’s final 14 points for the 77-69 final.

Cumberlands finished the game with 30 points in the paint and scoring 17 points off turnovers.

The Patriots will return to the court Tuesday, December 15, when they host MSC foe Campbellsville at Randy Vernon Court. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.