App Harvest takes part in the Grow Green Eat Green Project

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This year App Harvest is working to extend its education program through a partnership with Save the Children.

They provided fourth-grade students across the region with grow kits allowing them to grow their own lettuce. The project is called Grow Green Eat Green.

Appharvest Director of Community Outreach Amy Samples says the partnership is an at-home science experiment that fits well with virtual learning and provides a resource to help keep kids fed.

“Really excited to do this work of partnering with communities to introduce controlled-environment agriculture. Each of these projects, at their own scale, are an introduction to controlled-environment agriculture. Which, on the AppHarvest team, we see as a new chapter in Kentucky’s rich agrarian history,” said Samples.

The partnership includes students in Floyd, Perry, Knott, Harlan, Leslie, and Owsley counties.

