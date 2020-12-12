Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases in southwest Virginia Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 81 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 241,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed 4,005 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County – 579 total cases, 24 total deaths (9 new cases)

Dickenson County – 471 total cases, 3 total deaths (8 new cases)

Lee County – 1,121 total cases, 15 total deaths (18 new cases)

Norton – 106 total cases (1 new case)

Wise County – 1,507 total cases, 51 total deaths (45 new cases)

