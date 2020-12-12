Paintsville moves on, other Mountain contenders fall in semifinals

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four teams from the Mountains came into Friday night with hopes of a shot at a state title, but only Paintsville emerged to make it to the state final.

The Tigers took down Newport Central Catholic, 21-7 at home to move on to the Class 1A championship for the second straight year. Paintsville ran over the Thoroughbreds for 350 yards and three touchdowns, all three of which came from Harris Phelps.

In Louisville, Williamsburg hung tough with Kentucky Country Day in the first half, only down 14-7. However, the Bearcats would not be denied, scoring two touchdowns to down the Yellow Jackets, 27-7. Williamsburg ends the season with a 6-3 record.

Johnson Central brought their 25-game win streak into the semifinal round, taking on Franklin County. The Flyers held Johnson Central scoreless for three quarters, going up 20-0. The Golden Eagles scored two fourth quarter touchdowns on runs from Grant Rice and Dylan Preston. The Golden Eagles got the ball back with just a little more than a minute left down 20-12, but the Flyers got an interception to seal the upset.

The loss ends Johnson Central’s 25-game win streak, what was the longest active streak in the state. It also ends Johnson Central’s run of six five straight state title appearances and gives them a home loss for the first time since the 2018 season opener against Capital (WV).

Belfry joined the Golden Eagles and Yellow Jackets, falling to Ashland Blazer, 10-3 at Putnam Stadium. The loss moves Belfry to 1-12 all-time at Putnam. With the loss, the Pirates end the season 8-4.

