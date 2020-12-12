Advertisement

Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges

Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man investigators say shot Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson will be formally charged with murder Saturday.

Investigators say Joshua Phillips, 38, shot Johnson on Garrison Ave Dec. 1 when she was responding to a parking complaint. Johnson died two days later, and was laid to rest Tuesday.

Phillips was also shot in the incident and is still hospitalized.

He will be arraigned via video and will be represented by the public defender’s office.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
Update: Victim identified in deadly Johnson County shooting
Names released in deadly Harlan County crash
17 of the 22 people arrested in a Knox County drug bust on Friday.
More than 20 people charged in Knox County drug bust
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Positivity rate falls below nine percent Friday as Gov. Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death
Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases in southwest Virginia Saturday
Names released in deadly Harlan County crash
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found