Kentucky falls short against Notre Dame 64-63

(WYMT) - Kentucky scored big to comeback but fell short to Notre Dame losing 64-63. Notre Dame’s biggest lead was 24 points.

Olivier Sarr led the Cats with 22 points. Terrance Clark and Brandon Boston both had 14 points.

Notre Dame led 48-26 at the half. Kentucky outscored Notre Dame 37-16 in the second half.

The Wildcats move 1-4 on the season for the first time since 1984-85. Kentucky will play UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at 2 p.m. ET

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.