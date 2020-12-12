Advertisement

Kentucky falls short against Notre Dame 64-63

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
By Camille Gear
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky scored big to comeback but fell short to Notre Dame losing 64-63. Notre Dame’s biggest lead was 24 points.

Olivier Sarr led the Cats with 22 points. Terrance Clark and Brandon Boston both had 14 points.

Notre Dame led 48-26 at the half. Kentucky outscored Notre Dame 37-16 in the second half.

The Wildcats move 1-4 on the season for the first time since 1984-85. Kentucky will play UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at 2 p.m. ET

