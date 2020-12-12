Kentucky falls short against Notre Dame 64-63
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky scored big to comeback but fell short to Notre Dame losing 64-63. Notre Dame’s biggest lead was 24 points.
Olivier Sarr led the Cats with 22 points. Terrance Clark and Brandon Boston both had 14 points.
Notre Dame led 48-26 at the half. Kentucky outscored Notre Dame 37-16 in the second half.
The Wildcats move 1-4 on the season for the first time since 1984-85. Kentucky will play UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at 2 p.m. ET
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.