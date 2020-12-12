Advertisement

Governor Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases as Commonwealth prepares for first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 Saturday and urged Kentuckians to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing, and keeping gatherings small as the state awaits its first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“Late yesterday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19. That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time,” said Gov. Beshear. “It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers. In the meantime, please keep doing what you know is right: wear your mask, keep your distance from others, and don’t have large gatherings. Together we can defeat this virus.”

The Governor’s Office reported 3,558 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total up to 220,660 cases.

The positivity rate’s decline continued for the ninth consecutive day down to 8.79%.

Governor Beshear also reported 24 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 2,192.

3,102,724 tests have been administered so far, and 31,507 Kentuckians have recovered.

As of Saturday, 119 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. The only county not in the red zone is Menifee.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in deadly Harlan County crash
17 of the 22 people arrested in a Knox County drug bust on Friday.
More than 20 people charged in Knox County drug bust
64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
Update: Victim identified in deadly Johnson County shooting
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Positivity rate falls below nine percent Friday as Gov. Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Faith, Trust and A Little Dust Bakery opens in Prestonsburg
Faith, Trust, and A Little Dust Bakery opens in Prestonsburg
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges
More than 100 bikes were delivered to children.
More than 100 bicycles donated to children ahead of Christmas
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death