Governor Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases as Commonwealth prepares for first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 Saturday and urged Kentuckians to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing, and keeping gatherings small as the state awaits its first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“Late yesterday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19. That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time,” said Gov. Beshear. “It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers. In the meantime, please keep doing what you know is right: wear your mask, keep your distance from others, and don’t have large gatherings. Together we can defeat this virus.”

The Governor’s Office reported 3,558 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total up to 220,660 cases.

The positivity rate’s decline continued for the ninth consecutive day down to 8.79%.

Governor Beshear also reported 24 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 2,192.

3,102,724 tests have been administered so far, and 31,507 Kentuckians have recovered.

As of Saturday, 119 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. The only county not in the red zone is Menifee.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

