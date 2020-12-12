Advertisement

Faith, Trust, and A Little Dust Bakery opens in Prestonsburg

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Faith, Trust, and A Little Dust Bakery held its grand opening on Saturday.

You can find the bakery on South Lake Drive in Prestonsburg. It offers cinnamon rolls, cakes, hot chocolate, and much more.

The bakery owner, Samantha Stovall, told WYMT she began baking back in March and posted her cakes on Facebook. She said people wanted to buy them so she decided to open a bakery. She also said the community support on Sunday was overwhelming.

”I don’t know how many customers we had but our parking lot was full, we had the door lined up, probably 20 people, but it was amazing,” said owner Samantha Stovall. “I thought it would be busy, I thought people would come to get cinnamon rolls, I didn’t know that people would have to wait outside, but it was a blessing,” she added.

You can pre-order cakes from the bakery, but the owner said to pre-order a couple of weeks in advance from when you need your cake.

Bakery hours:

Tuesday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Our long awaited day is getting closer! 🎉 🎉 💥 We are so excited to announce our Grand Opening will be December 12th at...

Posted by Faith, Trust, & A Little Dust Bakery on Saturday, December 5, 2020

