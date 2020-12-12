Dreary night, rain break Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Once the rain moves out tonight, we will not see it return until Sunday night.

Tonight

This evening we are seeing the tail end of that system move out of the region. Our eastern border will remain wet the longest while the rest of us begin to dry out somewhat. Breezy conditions will also persist. South-Southwesterly winds are around 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The winds and cloud cover will help keep us on the warmer side overnight.

Tonight we will be mostly dry, but the clouds and the moisture hang around. We may see a few light pop-up showers, but for the most part, will just be cool and dreary. With the clouds hanging around temperatures don’t drop too cold. Lows will get to the low 40s, so you will still need a jacket, but it won’t be that bad.

Extended Forecast

By the time you wake up tomorrow, we should be seeing beautiful conditions. Sunday features a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 50s and we should stay dry for the daytime hours. Sunday night, another system will bring us some rain overnight and into Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s so that rain could turn into a wintry mix in some spots.

It might be a messy commute Monday morning. However, we have been warm over the past few days so it’ll be hard for the rain/snow mix to stick to the roads. Highs will get into the mid-40s Monday, so that wintry mix will turn back into rain by the afternoon hours. Right now, I don’t think we see really any snow; it will really depend on those temperatures. We will watch this system closely over the next few days.

We should even lose the rain by Monday night. We dry out and cool down as temperatures drop into the mid-20s!

We will see some sunshine Tuesday with highs getting into the mid-40s and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Another system moves in Wednesday bringing us a better chance of seeing some snow. Highs will be in the low 40s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s. If we see that moisture stick around into the evening hours Wednesday, we might see some accumulation. Of course, there is plenty of time for this forecast to change!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.