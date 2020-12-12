Advertisement

Caught on camera: Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) - A family in Minnesota is grateful for a deputy who saved their dog when he ran into a busy highway.

“He’s a wonderful family dog, he’s loving and wonderful with our kids. He just likes to get out there and run,” Courtney Norgaard said.

The first two years of Strider’s life were spent on a South Dakota reservation, living off the land. He now lives with the Norgaards.

Strider likes to run so much they had to install a coyote device to try and keep him in the yard.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work.

As traffic camera shows, Strider hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a highway on Monday.

He ran for a mile and a half before two good Samaritans tried to stop him and call 911.

“I saw a couple of cars blocking the on ramp to Xerxes and I saw Strider behind the guardrail on the right side,” Minnesota state trooper Eric Fairchild said.

Thankfully Fairchild is a dog lover.

“I walked up with my hand spread out acting like I was going to go up, and pet him, and give him a hug, and call him a good dog,” Fairchild said. “And he just sat down.”

As the video shows, the trooper was able to rescue the runner.

This a first for him he says, as most animals that makes it unto the highway typically don’t make it home alive.

“It’s always hard when you run into these types of calls and unfortunately it doesn’t end positively, so having him reunited with his family just turned out really great,” Fairchild said.

Norgaard thanked Fairchild virtually for rescuing her dog. She also wants to make sure the motorists who stopped to help wrangle Strider know how much she appreciates them.

As for Strider, he hasn’t learned anything from his escapade.

“Oh, zero remorse, he is not sorry at all,” Norgaard said.

He may be soon, since after COVID-19, Strider is starting obedience classes.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
Update: Victim identified in deadly Johnson County shooting
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
17 of the 22 people arrested in a Knox County drug bust on Friday.
More than 20 people charged in Knox County drug bust
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Positivity rate falls below nine percent Friday as Gov. Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases
Fatal car crash temporarily shuts down KY 522 in Harlan County

Latest News

As traffic camera shows, Strider the husky hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a...
Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway
Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases in southwest Virginia Saturday
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump loyalists converging again on Washington over election