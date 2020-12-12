Advertisement

Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.(Rowan County Coroner)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is charged with murdering his girlfriend in Rowan County.

Jill Clayton’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound yesterday afternoon. The Rowan County Coroner says the remains were found in an area near Wolf Hollow Road in Morehead.

Now her boyfriend, Gary Jefferies, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Jeffries was arrested in Louisville four days after her disappearance after being found asleep in his truck and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

We first told you of Clayton’s disappearance last week when her sister and cousin said they hadn’t seen her since before Thanksgiving. She was supposed to join them for a dinner, but she never made it. Her boyfriend showed up in her place.

Clayton’s sister Katherine Holbrook said they found food on the stove, her phone on the charger and her car in the driveway when they went to check on her a couple days later. That’s when the family and the sheriff’s department suspected foul play.

Jeffries remains in Louisville as of Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
Update: Victim identified in deadly Johnson County shooting
Names released in deadly Harlan County crash
17 of the 22 people arrested in a Knox County drug bust on Friday.
More than 20 people charged in Knox County drug bust
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Positivity rate falls below nine percent Friday as Gov. Beshear reports more than 3500 COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases in southwest Virginia Saturday
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges
Names released in deadly Harlan County crash
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found