Woman holds onto hope her fiancé’s rescued from building collapse

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For more than 36 hours, crews have been searching for two men from eastern Kentucky after a power plant scheduled for demolition collapsed.

As of Thursday night, Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, and Doug Gray, of Greenup County, remained missing.

NewsChannel 3′s John Lowe spoke with Trista Mabry, who’s Gray’s fiancée. She said her family is holding out hope after an emotionally draining day.

For Mabry, the last two days have been a roller coaster of emotions.

“Last night, we were told that they were quitting the search altogether,” Mabry said. “Then they told us that it was stopped again and then it was back on. And finally they came out and said it was a recovery.”

And in the day since, she says there’s been little clarity on what crews are doing to find her fiancée, along with Fitzgerald. Both have been missing since the former Killen generator plant collapsed Wednesday morning.

“I just ask everyone to place their self in our shoes. If that was your family,” Mabry said.

She explained that Doug was working onsite for a transportation company, shipping scrap metal from the site.

“Hard worker,” she said.” Real nice guy. He’d do anything for you. It’s hard to cope with this.”

While county officials say construction crews are continuing to remove obstacles to complete the recovery, Mabry and her family are holding out hope that it ends up being a rescue.

“Doug’s very, very strong, and he has a lot of faith,” she said. “I know he would totally be holding onto that and he would want me to stay strong and keep believing.”

All the while, she keeps praying that hope can help crews overcome the obstacles.

“It’s really hard. It comes in spells, but I also have faith, so I just keep trusting that God maybe has a protection around them.”

Adamo Group, the company demolishing the power plant, released the following statement Thursday:

“Adamo Group is cooperating fully with authorities and we will continue to investigate the cause of this accident. We are working with local officials and we will assist in any possible way to aid in the search and recovery of the missing workers. The safety and well-being of our employees has been, and will continue to be, our primary concern and focus. That said, we cannot discuss the status of any employee out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of personal employee information.”

