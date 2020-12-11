Weekend Forecast: Dry today, rain chances increase tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have two more milder days on tap before December decides to make a return with temperatures and conditions.

Today and Tonight

It looks to be another beautiful day across the mountains with sunny skies early and then more clouds developing the deeper into the day we get. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s for most this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies take over tonight and rain chances move in late. Lows will drop into the 40s to around 50 across the area.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks soggy at times as scattered showers move through the region with a cold front. Ahead of it, temperatures should still get into the upper 50s for highs. Chances for rain stick around early under cloudy skies on Saturday night. Lows will drop into the low 40s.

Sunday looks mainly dry with mainly cloudy skies. We could see some peeks of sunshine at times. It will be much cooler though as highs will only get into the upper 40s. Some chances for rain and snow return late Sunday night as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

I’ll be completely honest with you, the models next week are a trainwreck. They have wobbled back and forth with each run the last few days. Some updates show nothing and then the very next one will have accumulating snow. This is a very fluid forecast, so keep it locked here for updates.

Right now, it looks like we’ll have chances for rain and snow on Monday. If there is still some moisture around Monday night when temperatures start to drop and we see a full change to snow, light accumulations are possible, especially in the higher elevations. Highs Monday will only be in the upper 30s for most before dropping into the mid-20s overnight.

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-40s.

There are more chances for rain and snow on Wednesday, but let’s get through Monday first before we get into that.

