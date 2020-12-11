Advertisement

Virginia’s largest nursing home COVID outbreak underway in Wise County

The scene outside Heritage Hall nursing home, which has 33 reported COVID deaths, in early...
The scene outside Heritage Hall nursing home, which has 33 reported COVID deaths, in early December. Photo courtesy: WJHL(WJHL TV)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Officials say one Southwest Virginia nursing home has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent weeks, in fact, it’s the worst long term care facility outbreak in the entire state.

Statistics from the Virginia Department of Public Health show between November 10th and November 30th, Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap has had 146 cases of the virus reported at the facility.

Dr. Sue Cantrell, who is the director of the Lenowisco and Upper Cumberland Health Districts, told CBS affiliate WJHL once an outbreak is in progress, testing occurs twice a week.

“When three and four and five employees are identified at one time who work in various parts of a long-term care, that results in many other of the residents having been exposed before they were aware that they were infected,” Cantrell said.

Positive residents are “cohorted” into one area and staff assigned to care for them wear full PPE, including face shields, N95 masks, gloves and gowns. Residents with negative initial tests but positive roommates are quarantined as well, with full PPE for staff.

“COVID units” are entered and exited from outside the building, Cantrell reported. Meals are delivered from outside in single serve containers. Trash is picked up directly from rooms, from outside.

Cantrell said unannounced COVID assessments and nursing site visits from local health departments are standard during outbreaks, including during non-routine business hours.

The goal, she said is “to address any questions, concerns of staff or leadership.”

You can read WJHL’s full story, which includes reaction from people from the area, here.

